JANESVILLE—Janesville police are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred at the Citgo station at 1002 S. Jackson St. Saturday.
The robbery occurred at about 8:23 p.m. when a male and female entered the store. The male subject went behind the counter and struck the clerk in the head with a handgun, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. The subjects left with an undetermined amount of cash.
The male was described as a black man about 30 years old. He was heavy set with short hair (possibly bald) and he was wearing a “psycho bunny” had.
The female was of mixed race, about 20 to 25 years old with a nose piercing and orange hair. The suspects left in a silver or gray SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.