BELOIT — Beloit police are seeking an unidentified male suspect who robbed a convenient store on Monday in the 1300 block of Madison Road.
Police also believe the suspect may be the same person who robbed the same convenience store on Aug. 5.
At around 10:57 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a knife and demanded cash from the clerk. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was wearing a white face mask and had green/yellow gloves on when he produced a knife and asked for money. The suspect left on foot. The suspect is believed to be the same person who robbed the same gas station on Aug. 5.
The incident remains under investigation.