BELOIT — Beloit police arrested an armed robbery suspect less than 15 minutes after the robbery was reported Sunday, according to Beloit police command staff.
A pizza delivery driver of a local business in the 900 block of Fourth Street reported at around 8:32 p.m. that a suspect claimed to have a weapon and robbed the victim of a wallet. After giving a description of a suspect, officer flooded the area and police located the suspect.
Isaac T. Wilson, 21, was arrested in the area on potential charges of robbery and misdemeanor bail jumping.