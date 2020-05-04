BELOIT - An armed robbery was reported Saturday night on the walking path east of Claremont Drive and James Kelly Lane, according to Beloit police reports.
The robbery occurred around 9 p.m. when a suspect approached the victim from behind, displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded cash.
The suspect was a black male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, of medium build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black mask covering the bottom half of his face, black gloves and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).
