TOWN OF BELOIT—After construction crews have worked throughout the summer, two road projects involving the Beloit Turner School District and Town of Beloit are nearly complete.
“It will certainly ease things at our main campus and allow for a separation of high school and middle school pick-up and drop-off areas,” said Turner Director of Business Services Brad Boll. “This should cause less congestion on Bartells (Drive) and less student traffic across Inman (Parkway) as parents should be able to have ample space for pick up on our school grounds.”
The expansion of the middle school parking lot is expected to be completed as early as Wednesday, according to Boll.
The work had originally been set for a completion date of Aug. 20, but it was pushed back by a couple weeks due in part to rainy weather.
Additionally, a portion of South Flack Road is being extended from Kyle Lane to East Inman Parkway to help accommodate traffic. That part of the project is also expected to wrap up in the near future.
Contractors with Rock Road Companies will return in the coming days to seal coat and paint the existing middle school and district office parking lot, Boll said.
The total cost of the joint project between the school district and township is $523,892.39. A portion of that total cost, about $157,325.33, was designated for the Flack Road extension, which the township is paying for.
Other business
The roadway and parking lot work did not involve use of referendum funds. Those dollars are specifically designated for referendum projects only, Boll said.
For example, as the district is days away from opening its brand new intermediate school, administrators will review invoices and determine if and how much money might be left over, Boll said.
Any remaining referendum funds could be used to purchase things like additional technology education equipment, or to address any possible needs at Garden Prairie Intermediate School.