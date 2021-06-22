TOWN OF BELOIT—A series of road projects in the township is moving forward this summer.
A portion of South Flack Road will be extended from Kyle Lane to East Inman Parkway to help accommodate traffic. Additionally, rehabilitation work will be completed on a parking lot at Powers Elementary School in the Turner School District.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors awarded Rock Road Companies the contract for the work after being listed as the lowest bidder at $523,892.39.
Corporate Contractors Inc., of Beloit, Fischer Excavating, of Freeport, and Ayers Excavating, of Clinton, had also submitted bids for the project.
Town Engineer and President of R.H. Batterman & Company Inc., Frank McKearn, said those two construction projects are expected to wrap up by Aug. 20.
In a separate road construction project, Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC, based in Waunakee, was awarded a contract for $12,730 to complete repairs on the St. Lawrence Ave. bridge. The work will involve sealing the bridge deck, as well as patching up any possible hollow spots.
Public Works Director Joe Rose said the next step will be coordinating with the contractor on scheduling, but he expects the work will be completed sometime before the end of October.
Rose said the work will maintain the integrity of the bridge and help prevent it from icing over during the winter, making it safer for travel in line with state standards.
The township also has awarded a $30,000 contract to Precision Sealcoating Inc. for crack sealing work.
Each year, the township bids out contracts for seal coating on local roads as part of routine maintenance, Rose said. Three qualifying bids were received this year. Rose said the township has contracted with Precision Sealcoating before and was satisfied with the work.