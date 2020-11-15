BELOIT - No arrests have been made following a Nov. 11 road rage incident in which a man reportedly pointed a gun at another motorist, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Shopiere Road following the report of the road rage incident at around 11:01 a.m.
The incident continued near a Shopiere Road business when one of the males involved approached the other male. One male pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man during the incident, police said.
The incident has been submitted to the Rock County District Attorney's Office for review, command staff said.