BELOIT—Those concerned that the medians along Riverside Drive and walkways in Riverside Park are turning into something out of Little Shop of Horrors shouldn’t be worried. City crews are planning much-needed lawn care at the high-traffic area.
Residents took to social media to lament the state of the Riverside Park area as weeds creeped into the flower beds and grew through paved areas.
Weed removal and associated lawn care are scheduled this week, according to Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Due to COVID-19, the city has not brought on as many seasonal workers to maintain park areas as usually done to handle various city beautification efforts, Millard said.
“We’re doing our best with limited resources,” Millard said.
Going forward, the city will look to add contractors to provide further lawn care support into the summer, Millard added.
