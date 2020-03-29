River levels are rising in the Stateline Area.
The Rock River at Afton was at 9.35 feet on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service website. Minor flood stage for that part of the river is 9 feet. Major flood stage for that area is 12 feet.
Turtle Creek in Beloit was at 7.5 feet on Sunday, which is minor flood stage for that part of the creek. Major flood stage for that part of the creek is 12.5 feet.
The Rock River at Rockton in Illinois was at 8.92 feet on Sunday. Minor flood stage for that part of the river is 10 feet. Major flood stage is 14 feet for that area.
Roscoe officials reported that Riverside Park in Roscoe and the Kinstone Recreational Path is closed due to flooding.
