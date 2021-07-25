BELOIT — Sometimes it takes women to get the job done.
Tracy Dumas and Nikita Pittman founded the Rising Queens Inc., a women’s empowerment group providing equitable resources, in August of 2020 to uplift others in the community, from children to seniors.
The Rising Queens is a non-profit organization fiscally sponsored by Center for Community Stewardship out of Madison and assisted by a lot of work and contributions from its diverse membership.
The Rising Queens hosted the Juneteenth celebration this year at Riverside Park and has an array of other programming and events in store for Beloit. The Rising Queens are partnering with the Beloit Historical Society and Shana Lana Hereford’s non-profit organization, the Center for Truth and Healing, to share resources and expand offerings.
“Together we can achieve more than each of us might be able to do separately and serve a larger portion of the community,” Langford said.
The Rising Queens say they were impressed by the historical treasures, kitchen space, potential and eager cooperation by Langford at the Beloit Historical Society and look forward to lots of joint efforts.
“We have several projects going on. We already booked out through next year,” Dumas said. “We are an action organization. We do community events and fundraising.”
Dumas and Pittman said they launched the group during the pandemic in their basement.
“We started as a social women’s group talking about issues everyday women face. We got bigger than my basement and created an organization where we could make a difference,” Dumas said.
The Rising Queens plan to offer one event per month in addition to programming for youth and seniors and more.
This month’s project is feeding the homeless at Jones Pavilion and in August they will be hosting a back to school free laundry day on the east and west side of Beloit in local laundromats.
Pittman is heading up plans for after-school youth programming. The Y Project! will be held for third to ninth graders on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4—6:30 p.m. at the Beloit Historical Society on the West Side of Beloit and at the Beloit Public Library on the East Side.
The Rising Queens have enlisted volunteers including a variety of professionals to help expose the children to different careers and interests and to teach them how to manage their finances. Pittman said she hopes to discover the unique talents in each child and help them nurture develop them. Students will not only be exposed to the arts and sports, but also entrepreneurship and other career paths.
“We are out here trying to make a better spot for our children so our children will have other things to do to keep their minds occupied. We are giving them something to hold onto and grow with,” Pittman said. “I’m excited about what it’s going to become and the children we are going to be able to reach.”
The Rising Queens will launch the Simply Social Seniors program at the Beloit Public Library and the Beloit Historical Society in mid September for African-American seniors as well as other races.
In all its programming, Dumas said the Rising Queens strive to tailor programming to the needs and interests of participants and focus on being culturally responsive.
“To reach people and really get them involved, you have to make sure you are giving them what they want,” Dumas said.
The Rising Queens are also the official coordinators for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive.
“Not only Beloit kids, but all kids in Rock County, will have a special Christmas,” Hereford said.
Hereford is working on putting together a winter fun festival to hand out the toys in a more meaningful way this year.
Despite their full calendar and many donations which come out of their own pockets, the Rising Queens say they are committed to joining with fellow women to help uplift the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods. They have women of all races in their ranks including an Iranian, Puerto Rican, Hispanic woman and more.
“It’s not about race, but having common goals and interests in lifting each other,” Hereford said. “Impossible is for the unwilling.”