The Rising Professionals Board members are shown in this photo. Standing: Ana Montoya (Marketing), Madysen Wade (Beloit Chamber Liaison), Dayton Bennet (Pro-Dev and Marketing), Ginger Carter (Pro-Dev), Jamie Keraka (Pro-Dev), Charity Wagner (Membership and Treasurer), Jackson Wells (Marketing), Kari Swirth (Board Chair). Seated: Maria Acevedo (Membership), Diana Montes (Vice-Chair), and Danica Keeton (Membership).
BELOIT—The Rising Professionals is an active, growing group of individuals who are all about networking, giving back to the community and having a little fun along the way.
The Rising Professionals boasts more than 100 members, said Kari Swirth, who serves as the Rising Professionals representative on the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
“In 2021 alone we gained 50 members,” she said.
The Rising Professionals group started in 2014 and the membership has been growing and evolving ever since. And, the group is planning to continue to grow in the coming year.
“In 2022 we are getting out into the businesses, especially the larger businesses, to gain members,” Swirth said.
Many of the members are young professionals, but Swirth said the group has no age requirements.
“We like to say it’s the way they feel. Many people are changing career paths right now and they need a new networking system,” she said.
The Rising Professionals have regular programs each month for professional development and networking. On the third Wednesday of each month, the group has a featured speaker to explore issues such as culture in the workplace, financial wellness, marketing yourself as an employee and mental health, among other topics.
The group also hosts a coffee hour on the last Friday of each month when members can network, share information about their businesses or just kick back and enjoy a friendly conversation.
The Rising Professionals also have several committees that meet and discuss various topics. Committees include professional development, membership, events and marketing.
For more information about the Rising Professionals, visit the website at www.rpbeloit.com.