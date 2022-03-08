MADISON — State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, knows a thing or two about public service after more than a decade of serving in the Wisconsin Legislature and she’s nearly seen it all from sweeping protests, a global pandemic and a contested general election.
The longtime lawmaker announced on Wednesday she will not seek re-election and plans to retire from the public eye.
Ringhand, 72, was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, representing District 45. She was elected to the State Senate in 2014 and she represents District 15. She recently was named the Assistant Minority Leader for Senate Democrats. Prior to her time in Madison, she served as the mayor of Evansville and had a long career as an accountant.
Ringhand said the time was right for her to step away, having worked for years to advance various causes in the state.
“I will always be grateful for the support people have shown throughout the years. I will miss the back and forth exchanges with my colleagues at the Capitol and helping folks back home,” Ringhand said.
Just six weeks on the job in the Assembly, Ringhand had a front row seat to the volatile Act 10 protests that engulfed Madison and ultimately led to an unsuccessful recall election against former Republican Governor Scott Walker.
“The Act 10 protests were an eye-opener for me as a legislator,” Ringhand said.
Ringhand was a strong supporter of union labor, expanding paid family and medical leave, reigning in the dark store tax loophole, an advocate for local control and promoting economic and workforce development, retirement security and financial literacy.
Ringhand said her humble beginnings helped keep her grounded and made her remember to always consider those less fortunate when considering bills in both chambers of the Legislature.
“I know how people struggle to get ahead in life,” Ringhand said. “Working hard and achieving your goals by working to your full potential only benefits others.”
She spoke out against the deep partisan lines that formed in Madison and solidified over her time in office, ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to baseless claims of election inaccuracies in the 2020 general election.
Rinhand said she unfortunately felt like the pandemic and election conspiracies had divided the country and state further.
"I struggle with that politicization—I don’t understand it and that divide is still there. I hope it begins to heal over time and we look to find unity with one another," Ringhand said.
Looking ahead, Ringhand said she wanted to see the state continue to rebound from the pandemic and taking steps to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites.
In her retirement, Ringhand says she plans to continue making her regionally famous beer mustard, something she said was a middle ground for those averse to the tanging condiment. It's something she described as a little bit sweet and a little bit sour. While she made the mustard for friends and family in the 80s, Ringhand took steps in 2011 to commercialize the small venture slowly working her way from farmers’ market vendor to wholesale distributor.
“It’s a mustard that everyone who doesn't like mustard would like, “Ringhand said, and she is making steps to open her own state-certified home kitchen rather than renting space.
Ringhand and her husband, Gordy, have two children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.