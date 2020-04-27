MADISON — State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, was chosen to serve as the assistant leader for the Senate Democrats for the remainder of the legislative term.
In the State Senate, Ringhand is a member of the State Building Commission and Wisconsin Women’s Council serves on the Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions; Economic Development, Commerce and Trade; and the Labor and Regulatory Reform committees. Ringhand has been a member of the Wisconsin Senate since 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.