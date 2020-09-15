MADISON - State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, has been presented with a 2020 Champion of Economic Development award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA).
The award is presented to state legislators who exemplify WEDA’s mission of promoting economic development. Ringhand earned the award for her work on key proposals during the 2019-20 legislative session, including Opportunity Zones legislation to spur new investment in Wisconsin and a bill to boost funding for transportation projects that stimulate economic growth. Twenty-one lawmakers are being presented with the award.