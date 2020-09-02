MADISON—The Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) has awarded State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, with the “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for her work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 legislative session.
“Senator Ringhand has been a real leader and advocate for our 72 counties here in Wisconsin,” said WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell. “She is a true partner that works tirelessly to nurture the critical relationship between the state and counties. We are proud once again to present her with this award and are grateful for her commitment to creating sensible public policies that reach far beyond her district.”
WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels and is located in Madison.