MILTON—John Rinehart has been appointed President and CEO of Kaiser Transport, Inc., according to an announcement issued by the company’s board of directors.
Rinehart, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has served as a vice president since 2019 and in various leadership roles throughout his 11 year tenure.
“The board and I are confident that John is the right person to continue growing Kaiser’s business, providing top level customer service and building upon our talented team of employees” stated Todd Kaiser, chairman of the board and company founder. “John is a seasoned leader with significant experience working in the open deck Trailer Space Sharing arena, operating efficiently, and driving value. I’m happy to have him as our new CEO and President.”
Before joining Kaiser, Rinehart honorably retired from active-duty U.S. Air Force. During his service in the military he spent time within various leadership roles, including an instructor for logistics and combat readiness. John spent 7 years deployed to over 37 countries between the years of 1993 to 2004.
Kaiser Transport is an open deck Trailer Space Sharing freight consolidation trucking company with terminals throughout the United States, specializing in hauling machine tools and any freight requiring an open deck trailer coast-to-coast, as well as Canada. Kaiser’s mission is to provide value to its customers, as well as reduce the transportation industry’s carbon footprint by consolidating freight. Launched in 1996, Kaiser has been refining the open deck LTL industry.