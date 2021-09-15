BELOIT—All four school leaders at The Lincoln Academy are Black and from Beloit.
Assistant Principal of Instruction Tavi Riddle of Beloit is joining the other three Black school leaders—Principal Priscilla El-Amin, Dean of Scholars for 4K through Fifth Grades Ryan Anderson and Dean of Scholars for 6th through 12th grades Ezi Adesi.
According to information requested by the Daily News from CEO Kristi Cole, The Lincoln Academy’s racial makeup of all 62 staff is as follows: 55% White, 29% Black and 16% Hispanic.
There is 24% male staff and 76% female staff.
“We continue to strive for diversity in our administrative team and educational staff to reflect the rich diversity of the Beloit community and the scholars we serve,” Cole said.
The district leadership team is composed of five White employees—Cole, Chief Instructional Officer Kari Flitz, Director of Career Planning and Partnerships Laura Benisch, Director of Technology Marc Anderson, and Special Projects Coordinator Jean Marie McKearn—and one Hispanic employee, Yolanda Rivera. The leadership team members were all born and raised in Beloit. One district leader lives outside of Beloit, but the rest have moved or are moving to Beloit.
Riddle joined The Lincoln Academy team in August. She most recently served with a major urban district as a special education, general elementary, and project-based learning leader at various points during her four year tenure. She also has held posts in Cambodia, the UAE, and Uganda as a classroom teacher, phonics coordinator and co-chair of the early years departments. In addition, Riddle has had more than four years of experience in the charter school world as a founding teacher and art educator in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to The Lincoln Academy website at www.thelincolnacademybeloit.com.
Riddle holds a bachelors of science in childhood education as well as a masters of science in special education, both from Nyack College. She is currently completing an additional masters in administrative leadership, including both principal and director of curriculum and instruction licensure.
The Lincoln Academy, 608 Henry Ave., is a new 4-year-old kindergarten to grade 12 charter school. It is a public school, and authorized through the UW System. Tuition is free to families, and enrollment is open to any Wisconsin student. As a public school, it will be funded by taxpayer dollars, but may also receive private donations and grant funds.