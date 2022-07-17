SOUTH BELOIT—Bring your tastebuds and don’t forget the napkins, as the second annual Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Ribfest is set to fire up the grills from noon—3 p.m. July 23 in the parking lot of Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave.
The Rockton-Roscoe Rotary will be hosting the event in the parking lot of Viking Lanes located at 210 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit.
Several fire departments will be competing against one another to win the Ribfest Trophy
There will be a $10 entry fee for the public to taste the ribs competing. The public then can vote for their favorites.
Rockton-Roscoe Rotary Club will be hosting this event to raise money for scholarships for students attending Hononegah Community High School and South Beloit High School. The funds also will go towards books for elementary schools in the area as well as a food pantry in Rockford.
“We raise funds to go towards meals at Carpenter’s Place Outreach Center, a food pantry in Rockford,” noted Ted Rehl, former South Beloit mayor and current Rotary Program Chair. “In addition to the pantry we raise money for scholarships and books for children. Even though we are a small Rotary Club we try to make a big impact.”
“There will be five fire departments participating in the cookoff,” Rehl noted. “Four of the departments include Rockton, South Beloit, Beloit and the North Park Fire District.”
The fifth department was originally Harlem-Roscoe, who won the Ribfest competition last year.
The Harlem Roscoe department had to withdraw this year, because of a lack of staff.
“We have two other departments in mind that have offered to take the fifth position.” Rehl noted. “We just don’t want to name names until it is decided.”
The Rockton Fire Protection District will be represented by several firefighters from the Rockton Fire Station, Rehl noted.
Rockton Fire Protection District Fire Chief Kirk Wilson officially is not sending staff to the event, but Rehl confirmed that they will have representation.
South Beloit will be represented by Max Rude (Engineer), Nick Jacobs (Firefighter and Engineer), David Philip (Firefighter and Engineer) and Levi Engle (Probationary Firefighter).
“It is nice being able to see fire departments get together for a good cause,” South Beloit firefighter David Philip noted.
Beloit will be represented by firefighters from both the city and town of Beloit.
“The Local 583 union will be participating from both the City of Beloit and Town of Beloit fire departments,” noted Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
North Park Fire Department based in Machesney Park will be making its return to the contest.
Martin Quirk Firefighter and EMT at North Park Fire Department returned for the second year in a row with a new team.
“Scheduling has changed, so I am going with some new teammates this year,” Quirk noted.
Quirk stressed the importance of this event.
“Last year two students were able to get $1,000 college scholarships,” Quirk noted. “In 2021, we had a lot of fun and made a difference, we hope to do it again this year.”
In 2021, the Ribfest raised $3,200, Rehl said.