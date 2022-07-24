SOUTH BELOIT—People who were looking for a little sweet heat in their barbecued ribs found it Saturday at the Rockton and Roscoe Rotary Club’s Ribfest held in the parking lot at Viking Lanes in South Beloit.

Amateur grillers were competing for votes and bragging rights as the applied rubs, slathered on sauce and partook in a bit of salesmanship as they handed out their ribs.