SOUTH BELOIT—People who were looking for a little sweet heat in their barbecued ribs found it Saturday at the Rockton and Roscoe Rotary Club’s Ribfest held in the parking lot at Viking Lanes in South Beloit.
Amateur grillers were competing for votes and bragging rights as the applied rubs, slathered on sauce and partook in a bit of salesmanship as they handed out their ribs.
Some of the chefs manning the grills were proud to share their secrets for smoking and preparing ribs. Others were keeping a tight lip on their saucy secrets.
Nick Miller of the Beloit Fire Department was one of those who was zealously guarding the sacred cooking secrets.
“I will say this much—It’s been a Beloit Fire Department tradition for the past 30 years,” Miller said.
The North Park Fire Department grillers were a little more free with their cooking secrets.
Martin Quirk said he and Brian Rehnberg are the cooks for their fire station and all of the cook team members were home grillers.
“The key is temperature control. If you go over 250 degrees, you’re not smoking, you’re cooking and that will dry out your meat,” Quirk said.
He said his team started out with a nice dry rub, then they wrap their baby back pork ribs in tin foil with butter and apple juice.
The team doesn’t apply the barbecue sauce while cooking the ribs. Instead, they let the people they were serving put on the sauce or just dip the ribs in sauce with each bite.
At the South Beloit Fire Department grill, Max Rude was happy to explain how the ribs are prepared and his team’s strategy at Ribfest.
“We not only want to win, we want all the votes. We want perfection,” he said.
Rude said his team starts with an apple-base rub, and they use apple wood to fire the grill.
“The apple wood complements the apple rub,” he said.
From there, the cooks go by the 3-2-1 method of rib roasting.
“Three hours of smoking, two hours in foil and one hour open on the grill,” Rude said.
The Rockton Roscoe Rotary Club also were manning their grill. Mike Dugan, Scott Sanders and Jim Minard were preparing the ribs on Saturday. They wanted to make sure to give credit to Louie’s Tap House in Roscoe for supplying the ribs, and that’s were good ribs always start—with quality cuts of meat.