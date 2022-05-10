BELOIT—Martin Reza says he loves a challenge.
Come June 17, he will oblige that need when he rides his bicycle 300 miles in one day—all for a good cause.
“It’s going to be a real challenge. I have never done more than 250 miles in a day,” Reza said recently.
The 250 —mile trek was a year ago and at that time he ended up raising more than $5,000 for Our Lady of the Assumption School in Beloit.
This year, he is upping the self-imposed dare to 300 miles in an effort to raise $8,000 for the school.
School officials appreciate Reza’s fundraising efforts and enthusiasm.
“He is the nicest guy, friendly, down to earth and his kids are great,” said OLA Principal Trevor Seivert.
The three Reza children also attend OLA School.
The money raised from the bike ride will be used for tuition assistance for low income families, Seivert said.
Until June 17, Reza, 36, will continue training for the journey.
“I have three kids, am married and have a normal job. So I get up at 4 a.m., run, cross train and/or bike. A couple days a week I ride my bike to work (from Beloit to Darien),” he said.
“I train six days a week and do more on the weekends,” he added.
Reza has ridden in extreme heat and extreme cold. Even if it rains, he still plans on making the 300-mile trip, he said.
As for his diet while training, he eats a low-fat, high-carb and high-protein diet as well as fasting once a week, he said.
An avid bike rider for nearly 20 years, he began “ultra” rides in 2012, he said.
“A lot of people can do 100 miles, but beyond 125 it’s no longer an ordinary ride. Anything can happen,” Reza said.
Reza said he has done much research over the years to prepare for ultra rides.
“I have never had a coach,” he said. “I know what works and what doesn’t.”
But even with the best training efforts he also knows: “After 150, 200 miles—it’s all mental. Your mind is going to take you to the end,” Reza said.
And he plans on making the trip to the end and is passionate about his purpose.
“This is a benefit for more kids. We are helping the community. If we can plant a little seed in the community encouraging others . . .”
“With every mile he rides, he will make a high quality education possible for families and give kids in this city a brighter future,” said Jon Nelson, OLA Director of Marketing.
There are 32 families and 45 students who could benefit from the donations that come in from the ride, Nelson said.
The ride will begin about 2:30 a.m. on June 17 when Reza leaves Beloit. He first heads over to the Shirland and Durand area in Illinois, then loops back and continues on to Devil’s Lake Park near Baraboo, Wisconsin.
A huge challenge will be the climb at Devil’s Lake.
“It’s super steep,” he said.
Then it will be the ride back home which he plans on making before midnight.
“I am going to do my part. I hope the community will support it,” Reza said.
As he travels the route, with its twists and turns and rising elevations, friends also will be checking on him along most of the way.
But in the end, he knows it will be his resolve that makes him reach his goal.
“We truly appreciate his dedication for the students,” Nelson said.
Those who are interested in making a donation can go to: https://gofund.me/bf72d044.