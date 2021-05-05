BELOIT—The community is mourning Beloit Beloit Department Retired Sergeant Kurt Reynolds 71, who passed away Tuesday from complications after a heart transplant. He is fondly remembered for supporting his staff, community and those he met along the way as he worked to do the right thing. Reynolds served the community as an officer from 1972 until 2000.
Former Beloit Police Chief Dick Thomas, who was chief from 1998-2003 and who spent 32 years on the city force, called Reynolds a great friend and person. The two met when they worked second shift together and would back each other up.
“He was very loyal. He was very supportive and was always willing to work. He fought the fight, always,” Thomas said.
Thomas said Reynolds was one of the people he could turn to for input and who was reliable.
“I used him as a sounding board and as someone I could rely on when I needed help. He always had the temperature of the department, he always knew what would motivate,” he said.
After Thomas retired and moved away to Port Washington, Wisconsin, the two stayed friends and would visit each other.
“Every time I came to Beloit, he would drive me around and show off the changes in the city,” Thomas said. “He loved the city of Beloit, was very involved in the community and always wanted what was best for the city.”
Retired Beloit Police Capt. Bill Tyler worked with Reynolds the latter part of his career.
“He was good with people and liked to talk to people. If he had a bunch of calls stacked up he would get back to people if there were any delays. He had a unique way to show people they weren’t forgotten about and was very service focused,” Tyler said.
Former Beloit Police Officer David Burwell who left the department in 1999 said Reynolds was his direct supervisor on the traffic unit.
“He was easy to work with and one of the supervisors who acknowledged effort and hard work. He was open to ideas for improvement. He would take them and would run with them,” Burwell said.
Burwell said Reynolds was connected to the entire community. He had a special affinity for sharing with others “great deals” he found shopping at Walmart to Woodman’s.
“He had positive interactions with types of people,” Burwell said.
Beloit Police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan announced Reynold’s passing on the department Facebook page on Wednesday morning. In his post he said Reynold’s retirement opened an officer spot and allowed him to be hired with the department.
“I have known him since I was a little kid, and always thought he had a great job. Kurt’s radio number as a Sergeant was 3234, and simply by luck I got his radio number when I was promoted. I hope to carry on his dedication to our city half as well as he did. He will be missed,” Flanagan said in his post. “Gone but never forgotten. We have your watch. Rest easy 3234.”
Reynolds seemed to have an impact on those he associated with from those within the police department and beyond.
“I will miss his sense of humor the most. He would stop in the South Beloit Police Department to see me and always had me laughing before he left. He was truly genuine. He was so proud of his family. He was one of the ole school officers. He treated everyone with respect no matter what. If he arrested you one day, he was still your friend the next,” said Retired South Beloit Records Clerk Cindy King.
“Many years ago, when we were both young guys, Officer Reynolds was one of the people I met early in my Beloit career,” former Beloit Daily News editor Bill Barth said. “Over the years and professional interactions we became friends. To know Kurt was to admire and respect him, for his commitment to doing right, for his devotion to Beloit, for his quick smile and big personality. He loved his community, he loved his wife Barb and he was always eager to brag about his beloved kids. Sarge served the people of Beloit so well in so many ways. His passing is sad and a great loss, but his presence over decades made us all better.”
Reynolds leaves behind wife Barb, and three children, Chad and (Michelle) Reynolds, Christopher and (Nicole) Reynolds and Craig Reynolds and three grandchildren—Landon, Owen and Logan Reynolds
His wife Barb Reynolds said her husband served four years in the U.S. Army, and he was a member of the American Legion in South Beloit. He was active with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Easter Seals, served on the city’s appointment and review committee and was a member of United Church of Beloit.
Reynolds was in charge of security at the former Beloit Mall in the mid 1980s and was in charge of security in the 1980s at the former Beloit Riverfest.