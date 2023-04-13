Dedication of 'Ke-Chunk Ciporoke' set at the Confluence

Truman Lowe, a Ho-Chunk artist, created the Ke-Chunk Ciporoke sculpture before he passed away in 2019. The sculpture now stands at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit.

 Jim Escalante

BELOIT — Retired librarian Chris Nelson spoke about the native inhabitants of the Beloit area, their removal, and the subsequent challenges they faced before a packed room on Wednesday.

The presentation, titled “Ancestral Land: Native American History of the Beloit Area,” was part of the spring roster of classes offered by the Society for Learning Unlimited.

