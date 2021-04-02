CLINTON - Tim Thieding, a retired teacher at Clinton High School, said he registered as a write-in candidate Friday because of concerns with what he perceives as bullying of staff and teachers by Superintendent Jim Brewer.
“There is a group in the community not happy with Dr. Brewer. Teachers feel they have been bullied and the school board, particularly President Ken Luety, doesn't feel there is a problem,” Thieding said. “We are losing a lot of good teachers. The word is eventually going to get out to not come to Clinton because administration is difficult to work with.”
Thieding, 59, said he has talked to five teachers and three staff members who felt intimidated and went on to different jobs because of it. If elected, he said he would like to make a safe way for staff to come forward with concerns without fear of losing their jobs.
Thieding said he didn’t have any problems with Brewer personally, but said while in the district he noticed that when there was a discipline or other issue resulting in parents being upset about a teacher, he believed that Brewer tended to side with the parents.
After attending Clinton School Board meetings, Thieding said he believes the school board doesn’t ask enough questions.
Thieding noted the current practice of requiring members of the public to submit the topic they wish to speak about during public comment before the meeting also needs to change.
The news of Thieding’s candidacy follows a former Clinton High School alum, 18-year-old Brianna Gretschmann, starting an online petition to remove Superintendent Jim Brewer. She also started a Facebook page titled: “Clinton Community Supports Clinton Teachers” to raise awareness of what the page describes as a “corrupt administration.”
Thieding retired last June after teaching technical education for 13 years at Clinton. Prior to that he taught at Delavan-Darien High School.
He runs his own business, Honey-Do-Handyman, where he makes outdoor furniture.
He is an Air Force veteran who served for 15 years before spending eight years in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Thieding and wife Nancy have three grown children and three grandchildren.