BELOIT—Local business owners have spent months planning and flexing their creative muscles to deal with product shortages this holiday shopping season. With a backdrop of national supply chain disruptions, filling shelves can be like piecing together a puzzle.
At Northwoods Premium Confections, 314 State St., Beloit, a few items have gone missing—the turquoise Sixlets and about 90 types of kids’ candies—due to a lack of packaging. However, co-owner Teala Lamoreux is on top of the situation. She started calling the store’s suppliers in May and June to order ahead for the holidays. Her suppliers were struggling with worker shortages and were busy training new temporary workers, which sometimes resulted in errors and product lags. It was also difficult to get items shipped to her store due to a lack of trucks for transport and other industry worker shortages.
Lamoreux said she tried to lend a kind and supportive word to her suppliers, while also carefully trying to learn the status of the merchandise including ingredients critical to candy making. Thanks to planning ahead, the store is mostly stocked this shopping season. Because Teala and her husband, Scott Lamoreux, run a small shop with only a couple employees and are willing to work long hours themselves, the worker shortage hasn’t impacted them as much.
“We keep it lean and mean, it’s part of our survival,” Teala Lamoreux said.
Making their own candies and popcorn, the Lamoreuxs can adjust offerings a bit. Fortunately, they have all the raw chocolate and sugar they need. It’s a good thing to be ready as Teala Lamoreux said customers are aggressively shopping this season as many were unable to celebrate as much last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 2 million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) this year. Fully two-thirds (66%) of holiday shoppers surveyed in early November plan to shop Thanksgiving weekend this year resulting in an estimated 158.3 million people, up from 156.6 million last year, but still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019. For those shopping during the weekend, deals that are “too good to pass up” remain the top reason cited by 58%, but tradition continued to come in second at 28%, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) website at https://nrf.com.
“The biggest challenge is the ability to get products onto store shelves. Retailers have been working for months in advance preparing,” said Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. “There have been disruptions throughout the supply chain throughout the pandemic from end to end. The demand for goods and materials has far outpaced the supply of what is needed to make the goods and to transport them.”
Some of the many issues include factories overseas being shut down due to COVID-19 in places such as Vietnam and China. China also has had issues with electricity.
Not only is there port congestion as products sit there unable to be transported in a timely manner, but there is a growing lack of containers due to a lag in production of the containers in overseas factories. There is also a growing number of empty containers in ports, which haven’t been returned.
The problem is compounded with shortages of workers in warehouses and truck drivers. Gold said most experts agree disruptions in the supply chain will continue well into 2022. He said retailers are educating their customers, advising them to shop early. Although customers might not always get their first choice, Gold said there are options for products.
Erin Patch, owner of Glitz & Go, 3311 Prairie Ave., Beloit, has been dealing with balloon and flower shortages. Although customer support remained high through the pandemic as sending flowers was a great safe way to cheer up friends and family, Patch started noticing the lack of products about six month ago and sprung to action.
“I found other retailers and spread my search for balloons, finding different ones to bring and buying from a different array of companies,” she said. “It’s lots of online orders and phone calls, and running errands trying to find stuff.”
Patch said she isn’t always able to fill a customer’s specific request when it comes to a bouquet, but she tries to work with a color scheme.
“It’s working with our customers and explaining and everyone’s been very cooperative and understanding,” she said.
She said flowers are highly sought during the holiday season and the New Year’s Day holiday is a big day for balloon sales.
“We are trying to stock up early for that,” she said. “Things are picking up for the holidays. It’s going in the right direction. Even through the pandemic, business is really good.”
Nikkie Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions, 406 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, said she too began her holiday ordering early last summer.
“Cutting boards, gifts and tumblers were on back order even in the summer. We put them on back order and they are still trickling in,” Chadwick said. “We loaded up on everything and tried to guess as to what is going to be the big selling item. We did well with stocking up in advance.”
Chadwick said placing orders wasn’t without challenges.
“We spent a lot of money this summer for things that won’t sell for five to six months, but we have a good inventory,” she said.
There might be a few less cutting boards available, but there are usually other variations Chadwick can offer customers.
“If one is on back order, there is usually something comparable in size and price because there are so many options. If we don’t have the exact item, we can get them something close,” Chadwick said.
Chadwick said it’s been more challenging to offer apparel as there are some T-shirt sizes out of stock. The store is doing well with some of its hottest sellers this holiday being the “comfy,” an oversized and warm wearable top as well as recipe boards with family recipes etched onto them.
“It’s personalized, custom and is a keepsake,” Chadwick said.
For those buying for children, top toys for boys this year include: Legos, cars and trucks, Hot Wheels, PlayStation, video games, Nerf items, Paw Patrol items, remote control cars, Xbox and Pokémon. For girls, the top toys are Barbie, dolls, LOL dolls, Lego, Apple products/smartphone, American Girl baby dolls, apparel/accessories, Frozen items, Disney/Disney princess, beauty products and Nintendo Switch, according to the NRF.
NRF issued a forecast last month saying holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion—setting records for both the growth rate and total amount spent. Consumers are expected to spend an average of $997.73 during the holiday season.