Delays in counting the votes made it impossible to call the race for the 1st Congressional District by the Beloit Daily News’ deadline Tuesday night.
Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville who was seeking a second term, faced newcomer Democrat Roger Polack of Caledonia.
Early returns showed Steil leading by substantial margins, but large numbers of ballots had not been counted.
The holdup in Rock County and likely other counties was the time-consuming count of record numbers of absentee ballots.
Polack is a lawyer who grew up in Racine and had worked for the U.S. Treasury Department, including a tour in Afghanistan, where he worked to track terrorist funding. Polack’s most recent job was with a large law firm in Washington, D.C., and Republicans tried to paint him as creature of “the swamp” who owned two houses in D.C.
Steil is a corporate attorney who jumped into electoral politics in 2018 when Rep. Paul Ryan decided not to run again.
Steil has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, but the two appeared to get even closer after riots broke out over the killing of a man by Kenosha police. Steil called on the president to send in federal resources to stem the violence and repeatedly praised Trump’s response.
Trump praised Steil during a campaign stop at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
Steil vastly out-fundraised Polack, $3.24 million to $483,251 at last count.
Steil made numerous public appearances throughout the district, often posing with police as he embraced the Republican law-and-order strategy.
Polack was rarely seen. He said he made his pitch through electronic media that targeted likely Democratic voters.
The 1st Congressional District has become a Republican-leaning district over the years as politicians changed boundaries to exclude Beloit and expanded northeastward toward Milwaukee. But President Barack Obama won the district twice.
Steil’s five top donors included two local and related companies, ABC Supply and Hendricks Holdings, according to Open Secrets, the campaign finance arm of the Center for Responsive Politics.
The other three were Northwestern Mutual, an insurance company, and Michels Pipeline Construction.
Polack pledged not to accept money from corporate political action committees, but Steil’s campaign accused Polack of receiving money from lawyers and lobbyists.
Open Secrets said a majority of Polack’s donations came from out of state.