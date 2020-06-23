With dine-in customers returning, restaurant owners on both sides of the state line are eager to serve hot dishes while taking safety precautions.
In line with Phase Two of Rock County’s reopening plan, Wisconsin businesses are currently allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
And on Friday, Illinois will enter Phase Four of its Restore Illinois plan, which will allow restaurants to reopen their dining rooms to offer indoor seating for 50 or fewer customers.
Beth Larsen, co-owner and manager of Artisan Pub in South Beloit, 1322 Gardner St., said she can’t wait for this weekend to arrive.
“We’re looking forward to getting customers back in here, enjoying themselves, having fun,” Larsen said. “We’re think we’re going to be at capacity again on Friday. We’re expecting a full house.”
Artisan Pub lost nearly 60% of its business in May when Wisconsin restaurants were allowed to reopen to indoor dining, while Illinois dining rooms stayed shut, Larsen said.
Some would-be customers coming off the interstate had to be turned away, and they would drive up the road to dining rooms on the Wisconsin side.
But Larsen said the pub has a full staff scheduled this weekend and anticipates a mix of new and regular customers will return.
The pub has a brand new patio to show off, which has been used recently for outdoor dining. Also, all tables inside are spaced six feet apart. In the gaming room, plexiglass barriers have been installed to reduce the spread of germs.
Artisan Pub servers will all be wearing masks and gloves, along with kitchen teams. Bartenders will be encouraged to wear protective gear as well.
The staff is also keeping charts to log when they last cleaned certain surfaces in an effort to frequently wipe them down, Larsen said.
On the Wisconsin side, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, 430 E. Grand Ave., has been drawing in steady business since reopening its interior dining area.
“Every day is just a new system, just trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t and go with it,” General Manager Emily Hopper said.
Lucy’s reopened May 23 and has encouraged staff to wear masks and wash their hands between each task. The team is also wiping down all tables and chairs every hour. Sometimes employees are scheduled specifically for cleaning duties.
All diners are being spaced six feet apart, and outdoor seating has helped with social distancing, too. Customers also are able to wait in an outside beer garden until space clears up inside, Hopper said.
Hopper said her staff recommends customers call ahead to reduce wait times while operating at 50% capacity.
“Beloit’s community is very strong. Everybody’s just been really excited to get out of their house and have some normalcy,” Hopper said.
Staff at Sophia’s Restaurant, 3201 S. Riverside Dr., have also encouraged patience since they reopened at limited capacity on May 21.
Owner Avdi Culafi said even after reopening, carry-out orders account for about 15% of the restaurant’s current business.
“It’s been going great,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
A significant number of recent customers have been Illinois residents, Culafi said, which has helped gain extra exposure for his business.
Sophia’s wait staff have been wiping down surfaces and cleaning restrooms more often. Masks are not required but are encouraged for servers who wish to wear them.
Culafi said his brother spent two days building eight glass dividers, which have been placed between tables to help separate families.
On especially busy days, the restaurant can seat up to 60 or 70 people at 50% capacity, and has benches outside for customers to wait their turn as staff works to clear out some space.
He said customers overall have been appreciative to be able to come inside and have a sit-down meal again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.