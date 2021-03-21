BELOIT — With the arrival of spring, Stateline Area residents ventured out to enjoy favorable weather over the weekend before a bit of rain falls in the coming days.
While it’s possible Mother Nature could still have another bout of snow up her sleeve, temperatures appear to be on the upswing, said Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Milwaukee/Sullivan.
“It looks like temperatures will be on the warmer side of things. Doesn’t mean we can’t get a cold day here and there, but it is looking like temperatures will be normal or above normal. It is looking pretty warm,” Wagner said.
Heading into April and May, Wagner said severe weather season will begin, and he advised residents to remain aware of conditions in case of any severe thunderstorms or tornadoes.
“Right now it’s nice. Things will get better. Our average temperatures are on the increase in the next couple weeks into the next couple months. Probably anything over 40 degrees, people love to get outside,” Wagner said.
Wagner added that with warmer temperatures, as people begin to use fire pits or do open burning, it’s important to watch out for dry conditions and keep a close eye on any flame so it doesn’t get out of control.
After a little bit of a dry patch in the last week or so, Wagner said precipitation will do the Stateline Area some good.
City of Beloit Recreation Coordinator Nicole Yost said the Trail Tales program includes pages from children’s books expanded into larger photos and placed on signs along local trails.
This time around, the story is on display at Riverside Park. Yost said families can walk about a half mile to three quarters of a mile along the path while reading the story in chronological order.
Each page is spaced roughly 50 to 100 feet apart, to allow for plenty of social distance.
“We want to increase literacy in Beloit,” Yost said. “Combining a little bit of physical activity, exercise, getting outside to one of our parks and literacy will hopefully keep that train going.”
Yost said the recreation staff aims to offer local families safe outings as they venture out this spring.
“We want to make sure everyone is safely socially distanced. We want to make sure everyone is out there getting active,” Yost said.
Throughout this year, Yost said staff will rotate out various children’s books at different parks every few months, in an effort to reach all communities in the city. She added that some families don’t have access to a car and will benefit from the city moving the activities around closer to them at different points.
A recent grant from the Stateline Community Foundation helped make Trail Tales possible, Yost said.
“We’ve got to get out and enjoy the weather while we have it, it’s been a long winter,” Yost said.
Multiple Stateline Area residents were eager to take advantage of the warmer weather over the weekend.
Marc Vanderpahl of Beloit visited the City of Beloit Dog Park on Friday afternoon with his daughter Sara and her boyfriend, Brandon Justen.
Justen said it was his first time visiting the dog park.
Being in a wide open space gave them a chance to introduce their dogs Shadow, a 4-year-old Black Lab, and Missy, a 4-month-old Bloodhound.
“She’s really just interested in the ball, Shadow is,” Marc Vanderpahl said as the dog barreled across the field after a ball.
At Riverside Park, Jon Serda of Janesville went fishing with a friend.
Serda said he’s looking forward to visiting a handful of different fishing spots this spring and summer, adding it felt good to get out of the house and enjoy the weather.
Dede Bucholtz of Beloit was out jogging at Riverside Park when she noticed a Trail Tales sign along the pathway.
She immediately sent a photo to her daughter in case her grandchildren ages 7 and 12 would be interested. The children love dinosaurs, Bucholtz said, making the story’s theme a perfect fit.
“That’s really cool, helping to keep the kids interested and going,” Bucholtz said. “They’ve done an absolutely beautiful job.”
According to National Weather Service seven-day forecasts, there is a 30% chance of rain today, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to be near 63, with lows around 48. Southbound winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected.
On Tuesday, the area will see more rain, with a high of 60 and low of 46. Wind speeds of between 10 and 15 mph are expected.
Temperatures will dip to a high of 53 on Wednesday before sinking further to a low of 35. There is a 20% chance of rain, with overcast skies and wind gusts nearing 30 mph.
By Thursday, the area will see partly sunny skies with a high of 53 and low of 32. There is a 20% chance of rain.
On Friday, there is a slight chance of rain and snow. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high of 51 and lows around 34. There is a 20% chance of rain.
On Saturday, there is a 20% chance of rain, with temperatures rising to about 56 degrees.