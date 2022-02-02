BELOIT—Some residents have raised concerns about the School District of Beloit’s new policy restricting the number of tickets to sporting events following a fatal shooting after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29.
On Tuesday afternoon, the district announced an updated security plan for winter and spring sporting events in which student athletes in the district will receive three tickets to their sporting event. Ticket holders must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend the sporting event and no tickets will be sold at the door in addition to other new protocols and security, according to a press release from the district.
Tuesday’s regular school board meeting kicked off with Board of Education President Megan Miller saying how the last few days have tested the community in many ways. She said she wanted to acknowledge the grief and healing that must occur.
“We must bring our example because our children are watching,” Miller said.
She was speaking about when 19-year-old former student Jion Broomfield was fatally shot in the front parking lot at Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. There were approximately 30 to 40 witnesses present when the shooting occurred, according to police, but no arrests have been made in the case that marked the city’s third homicide in 2022 in a span of 81 hours.
During public comment at the meeting, resident Anthony Anastasi said he respects the difficult decisions the board has to make and the many facts and opinions it must filter through when making them.
However, Anastasi said he asked the board to allow more than three spectators and encouraged the board to implement a live feed.
“I see this as a bridge. If you can find a way to do that when you have to make difficult decisions such as this, that will at least allow others to continue to be involved,” he said.
He said he is in support of the community and student athletes who are striving to become responsible members of society. He said there are countless heartwarming stories of kids saved by extracurricular activity.
Anastasi said he can’t imagine playing competitively without an audience. He said he also couldn’t speak to how great he would feel when family and community comes back for a big game versus how it would feel to have one’s support network taken away and to have to pick only a few to watch the game.
He said he can’t imagine what these young men and women have been through in light of what happened.
“We need to come together, support the youth of this community and each other. We need to rise up. I think by limiting the amount of spectators at an event is doing quite the opposite of that and I think it’s a poor decision,” said resident Robert Potter during public comment.
Potter said many of the children in the community come from divorced homes and many parents have remarried. He questioned how a student could choose who gets to attend from among family members such as parents, step-parents, aunts and uncles, siblings and other important family members.
“This is a knee jerk reaction and it’s not the correct one, and I beg you to change your mind,” he said.
Brittany Keyes, sent an email to be read at the meeting. Keyes said she wanted to send a note of appreciation and support to the district’s consistency with universal masking and investments in additional mitigation efforts to keep students safe. She also commended the district for its convenient COVID-19 testing sites located within schools that offer results in 24 to 48 hours.
Resident Susan Adams emailed the board stating she and Deb Fallon came to raise concerns about the potential move of Even Start Family Literacy about a month ago and voiced concern that the issues might not have been addressed. Even Start is a comprehensive program for those learning English by teaching adults and children literacy skills.
Adams said Even Start’s current location was cost effective and convenient, but also noted there was a lack of staff, publicity and recruitment and outdated website information about it. In light of the 30th anniversary, she said it would be a good time to publicize services by a video. She said Lincoln Academy is actively recruiting in the Latinx community. She said the School District of Beloit needs to be doing the same, possibly by touting Even Start.
She said recruitment is a problem.
“Please give it the support it deserves,” Adams stated in her email to the board.