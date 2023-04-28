SOUTH BELOIT — Area residents can enjoy the outdoors while taking up the challenge of identifying plants and animals during a hike at Nature at the Confluence.
The City Nature Challenge Hike is set for noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May1, at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit
The challenge involves identifying plants, animals and even fungi on the nature walk and posting photos of these discoveries on the app/website iNaturalist. Those taking part at Nature at the Confluence will be part of the Rock River Valley team, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties in Illinois.
Julie Uram, director of Nature at the Confluence, said the Rock River Valley team will be in competition with teams all over the world. The goal is to have the most correctly identified species of plants and animals on the iNaturalist site.
“The Nature Hike Challenge started as a friendly competition between San Francisco and Los Angeles in 2016,” Uram said. “Now there are over 400 cities on six continents taking part.”
The free hike will only be a mile long.
“We will go fairly slow so people can get their pictures,” Uram said. “People also can go on the hike just to enjoy nature.”
There are no prizes or trophies for the team that has the most identified species, Uram said.
“It will just be the honor of having the most identified species,” she said.