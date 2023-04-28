Nature at the Confluence
Nature at the Confluence at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit.

 BDN file photo

SOUTH BELOIT — Area residents can enjoy the outdoors while taking up the challenge of identifying plants and animals during a hike at Nature at the Confluence.

The City Nature Challenge Hike is set for noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, May1, at Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit