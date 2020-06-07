BELOIT – No injuries were reported from an electrical fire at a home in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Beloit Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at around 9:35 p.m. to 1336 W. Grand Ave. and extinguished a fire believed to have been caused by an electrical problem.

The blaze resulted in approximately $69,000 in damages. Residents were displaced from the home and the home has been deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

