BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department is asking residents to use caution and be observant after two vehicles were stolen Saturday while owners left them running to warm them up.
A Chevy Captiva was left warming up on Bayliss Avenue Saturday when it was stolen.
Later on Saturday, a Ford 150 pickup truck was warming up in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street when it was stolen.
Both vehicle have since been recovered.
Police recommend vehicles be locked when they are left running and that residents call 911 if they observe a stolen vehicle.