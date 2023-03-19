Sarah Stewart Johnson, a planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist, will be presented with the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s Distinguished Explorer Award on April 14. The event will be followed by a fundraising dinner on the same day. Reservations for the dinner are due by March 31.
BELOIT — The Roy Chapman Andrews Society will be hosting its 20th Distinguished Explorer Award ceremony on April 14, and its annual fundraising dinner on the same day.
Reservation for the dinner, which will take place at the Beloit Club, are due by March 31 and can be made online at the website at www.roychapmanandrewssociety.org.
The Distinguished Explorer Award event will be held on at 4:30 p.m. April 14 at the Beloit Public Library. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this prestigious event that honors modern day explorers who exemplify the legacy of Roy Chapman Andrews, Beloit’s native son.
Sarah Stewart Johnson, American planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist, and geochemist will be honored at the free event at. the library, which will feature her acceptance lecture, “Contending with the Truly Alien.” The fundraising dinner at the Beloit Club will follow the event at the library.
Johnson’s research is driven by the goal of understanding the presence and preservation of biosignatures within the planetary environments. She is involved in the searching for signs of habitability with the Curiosity Rover, studying the limits of life in Antarctica, assessing how biology affects patterns of mineralization in Mars analog environments, and helping to develop sequencing a tool for spaceflight. Her work was recently featured on the cover of Scientific America, “The Search for Extraterrestrial Life as We Don’t Know It.”
As an astronomy postdoc at Harvard University, Johnson investigated how astronomers might use genetic sequencing — detecting and identifying DNA and RNA — to find evidence of aliens. Johnson found the work exciting, but it also made her wonder: What if, extraterrestrial life didn’t have DNA or RNA or other nucleic acids? What if their cells got instructions from other biochemical way?”
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society also is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Andrews being featured on the cover of TIME magazine following his expedition’s discovery of the first dinosaur nests during his five expeditions to the Gobi Desert.
The Roy Chapman Andrews Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization governed by a board of volunteer directors and supported by memberships, grants, sponsors, and generous donors.