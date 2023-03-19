Sara Stewart Johnson

Sarah Stewart Johnson, a planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist, will be presented with the Roy Chapman Andrews Society’s Distinguished Explorer Award on April 14. The event will be followed by a fundraising dinner on the same day. Reservations for the dinner are due by March 31.

BELOIT — The Roy Chapman Andrews Society will be hosting its 20th Distinguished Explorer Award ceremony on April 14, and its annual fundraising dinner on the same day.

Reservation for the dinner, which will take place at the Beloit Club, are due by March 31 and can be made online at the website at www.roychapmanandrewssociety.org.