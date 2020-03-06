BELOIT — The community is invited to help lift up Beloit’s unsung heroes and enjoy some good food and good jazz.
Reservations are being accepted for the 40th Annual Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month (VOM) banquet, with entertainment provided by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra Combo.
With the Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program turning 40 this year, it’s expected to be a especially meaningful and “jazzy” evening celebrating Beloit’s most generous people.
“April is a great time to not only celebrate a top tier cast of volunteers, but a great time to catch up with friends and neighbors and hear a musical performance by the area’s most talented youth,” said Volunteer Program Coordinator Hillary Gavan.
The banquet is set for Monday, April 20 at The Butterfly Club, 5246 E County Rd X. There will be a brief reception with cash bar at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra Combo. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.
There are three entree options: salmon, 6 ounce steak filet or 8 ounce prime rib. Cost is $40 per person.
Please make reservations and payment arrangements with Editorial Assistant Kris DiMassis. Her contact information is as follows: 608-365-8811 or kdimassis@beloitdailynews.com. Please note: We need to hear from you by Monday, April 13.
This year’ recipients are as follows: April 2019, Tracy Schoville; May 2019, Lois Ferrera; June 2019, Betty Johnson; July 2019, Marty Densch; August 2019, Dalton Hansen; September 2019, Chuck Gilbert; October 2019, Pat Wicks; November 2019, Ron Whitley; December 2019, Jim Cooper; January 2020, Wayne Crawford; February 2020, Carol Fryar; and March 2020, Tom Holmes.
The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program honors people who donate their time and talents to volunteer at area organizations, non-profits, schools, hospitals and more. The Greater Beloit community exhibits needs greater than most, and an army of volunteers has always stepped up to meet those challenges. We at the Beloit Daily News and our partners believe honoring such heroes lifts their spirits and shows the community the characteristics of good role models.
To honor these selfless heroes, the Beloit Daily News recruits a committee which selects the best candidates and honors them with a monthly feature story. At the end of the year, all awardees are presented with a plaque, recognition and a complimentary meal in a heartwarming gathering. A special commemorative edition also is published for the occasion.
