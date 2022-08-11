BELOIT—The community is invited to celebrate those working to make Beloit a better place with Irish fiddle tunes and a delicious lunch with a riverfront view.
Reservations are being accepted for the 42nd Annual Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month (VOM) banquet, with entertainment provided by Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra’s fiddler and violinist Zachary Peterson.
The event is expected to be a joyful occasion celebrating Beloit’s most giving people. Sponsoring partners include Ace Hardware, Blackhawk Bank, Beloit Health System, McDonalds and Old Fashion Bakery.
“It’s a great time of the year to reconnect with our friends and neighbors. Let’s uplift those who do the most good in our community and let them know how much we appreciate their service and commitment,” said Volunteer Program Coordinator and Beloit Daily News Editor Clint Wolf.
This year’s 2021-2022 awardees include: April 2021, Lora Cawkins; May 2021, Kana Wong; June 2021, Mark Finnegan; July 2021, Jon and Amanda Urish; August 2021 Swahili Allen; September 2021, Dale Adams; October 2021, Maria Elena White; November 2021, Doug Johnson; December 2021, Bill Gibson; January 2022, Lina Bennett; February 2022, Adriana Sanders; and March 2022, Mario Rojas.
The banquet is set for Aug. 29 at The Rock Bar and Grill’s Outdoor Pavilion at 101 Maple Ave. with a view of the Rock River. Registration and a brief social time will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Peterson performing from 11:30 a.m. to noon, when lunch and the program begins.
There are three entree options: hamburger, grilled chicken sandwich or barbecued pulled pork. Lunches include sides and a beverage.
Old Fashion Bakery of Beloit donated a cake for the event.
The cost is $25 per person.
Please make reservations and payment arrangements with Alex Manske at 608-364-9247 or amanske@beloitdailynews.com. Reservations will be taken until noon on Aug. 19.
Please let Alex know at the time of making your reservation, your sandwich selection. Payments made to the Beloit Daily news must be cash or check only
The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program honors people who donate their time and talents to area organizations, non-profits, schools, hospitals and more. From picking weeds in Riverside Park to encouraging the sick and helping kids learn to read, volunteers in the Greater Beloit Area always step up in many unique ways to help.
We at the Beloit Daily News and our partners believe honoring such heroes lifts their spirits so they can continue their good work and shows the community the characteristics of good role models.
To honor these selfless servants, the Beloit Daily News recruits a committee which selects the best candidates and honors them with a monthly feature story. At the end of the year, all awardees are presented with a plaque, recognition and a complimentary meal in a heartwarming gathering. A special commemorative edition also is published for the occasion in the newspaper on Aug. 29.