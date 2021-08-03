BELOIT—The community is invited to help lift up Beloit’s unsung heroes and enjoy some good food and Irish fiddle tunes.
Reservations are being accepted for the 41st Annual Beloit Daily News Volunteer of the Month (VOM) banquet, with entertainment provided by Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra’s fiddler and violinist Zachary Peterson.
The event is expected to be a joyful occasion celebrating Beloit’s most giving people. Sponsoring partners include Mid-States Concrete Industries, Blackhawk Bank, Ace Hardware and McDonald’s.
“August is a great time to not only celebrate our volunteers, but a great time to catch up with friends and neighbors after a long pandemic year,” said Volunteer Program Coordinator Hillary Gavan. “Due to COVID-19, we postponed the event typically held in April. With the outdoor amenities and pavilion available at The Rock we believe we can host a safe outdoor event with a beautiful view of the Rock River.”
The banquet is set for Aug. 30 at The Rock Bar and Grill’s Outdoor Pavilion at 101 Maple Ave. Registration and a brief social time will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Peterson performing from 11:30 a.m. to noon, when lunch and the program begins.
There are two entree options: a box lunch of either a grilled chicken or pulled pork sandwich, chips, coleslaw, cookie and water.
The cost is $15 per person.
Please make reservations and payment arrangements with Katrina Crane. Her contact information is as follows: 608-364-9246 or kcrane@beloitdailynews.com. When calling for Katrina you may leave her a message with your name and the person coming with you. When making your reservation with Katrina, please let her know your menu choice—grilled chicken or pulled pork. Please note: We need to hear from you by Aug. 18. Payments made to the Beloit Daily news must be cash or check only.
The 2020-2021 awardees are as follows: April 2020, Teri Downing; May 2020, Michael Bell; June 2020, Ana Montoya; July 2020, DeAnne Gile; August 2020, Sandie Storley; September 2020, Brian Elliott; October 2020, Tom and Linda Hutson; November 2020, Tracy Saladar; December 2020, Tana Shallenberger; January 2021, John Basque; February 2021, Branden Jackson; and March 2021, Gloria Heiss.
Currently, non-vaccinated guests will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. However, any updated guidelines issued by the CDC and/or Rock County Health Department will be followed.
The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program honors people who donate their time and talents to area organizations, non-profits, schools, hospitals and more. The Greater Beloit community exhibits needs greater than most, and an army of volunteers has always stepped up to meet those challenges. We at the Beloit Daily News and our partners believe honoring such heroes lifts their spirits and shows the community the characteristics of good role models.
To honor these selfless heroes, the Beloit Daily News recruits a committee which selects the best candidates and honors them with a monthly feature story. At the end of the year, all awardees are presented with a plaque, recognition and a complimentary meal in a heartwarming gathering. A special commemorative edition also is published for the occasion in the newspaper on Aug. 30.