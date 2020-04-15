MILTON - Milton resident and small business owner Beth Drew has announced her candidacy for the 43rd Assembly District.
Drew was re-elected this week to Milton’s Town Board as a supervisor. In a campaign news release, she said she is looking forward to continuing her work with the fire commission and Rock River Boat Patrol while working with her fellow supervisors on town matters.
Drew started the Small Wonders Learning Center in 1998. She is running as a Republican.
Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, currently represents the 43rd Assembly District.
The 43rd Assembly District contains portions of Rock, Walworth, Dane and Jefferson counties.
