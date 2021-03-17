BELOIT — The percentage of arrests involving the use of force by Beloit police increased slightly in 2020 compared to 2019, but overall use of force incidents decreased by 8%, according to data provided by the Beloit Police Department.
In 2020, the percentage of arrests involving the use of force increased 0.9% over 2019.
Interim Beloit Police Department Chief Thomas Stigler said the variance “is not concerning,” considering that overall, the use of force decreased by 8% in 2020 (108 incidents) compared to 2019 (117 incidents).
Stigler stressed that the use of force by officers was “a last resort when making an arrest,” noting that the department conducts regular training with officers related to the use of force.
During 2,585 arrests in 2020, the use of force occurred in 4.1% of arrests. In the 3,555 arrests that occurred in 2019, use of force occurred in 3.3% of police contacts involving an arrest.
“Our objective is to get subjects to comply voluntarily, and they do in nearly 96% of our arrests,” Stigler said.
Calls for service in Beloit increased 2.3% in 2020 (55,757 calls for service) compared to 2019 (54,479 calls for service) and arrests occurred in 4.6% of all 2020 calls for service, down from 6.5% in 2019.
The most common force tactic used by police in 2019 and 2020 remained the use of control alternatives. Control alternatives are defined by the department as tactics used to overcome passive resistance, active resistance and their associated threats.
In 2020, control alternatives were used in 100 (92.5%) of all use of force incidents compared to 2019 when 107 (91.5%) instances of control alternatives were used.
Stabilization of subjects remained the second most common use of force from 2019 to last year. Stabilization involves securing a weapon, securing people against surfaces and the application of restraints, if necessary.
In 2020, stabilization of subjects accounted for 61 (56.4%) of all use of force incidents compared to 2019 when 60 (51.3%) instances of stabilization were used.
The third most common use of force in 2019 and 2020 was the use of protective alternatives to overcome resistance. Protective alternatives are defined by the department as tactics used to overcome continued resistance, assaultive behavior and their associated threats.
In 2020, protective alternative tactics were used in 15 (13.8%) of all use of force incidents compared to 2019 when 9 (7.7%) instances.
Less lethal impact munitions (LLIM), like rubber bullets, were used by officers once in 2020. Data for 2019 does not list the overall use of LLIM devices for that year.
Lethal force was not used by officers in 2020. In 2019, officers used lethal force after a police foot chase with Montay Penning, 23, of Janesville. Penning was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2019 by three Beloit officers after he pointed a handgun in their direction. The three officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing by District Attorney David O’Leary following an independent investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
The 2020 report on use of force by police claims that 57.4% of all subjects involved in a use of force incident were under the influence of drugs and alcohol or had a mental health condition. No complaints were filed against officers by citizens in 2020 related to the use of force compared to four complaints that were investigated in 2019.
The report states that the departments Defense and Arrest Tactics (DAAT) instructors and Patrol Division Capt. Andre Sayles have recommended developing a new use of force reporting form for officers as part of the annual review of the department’s use of force standards.
The DAAT instructors in the department also recommended a need for officers to be trained in “ground fighting and decentralization techniques.” The expanded training would “minimize the chance of injury to the subject by protecting the subject’s head and neck and controlling the speed of the subject’s descent,” the report states.
A summary of the report will be given at the March 22 Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) meeting. The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St., in Beloit. The public may attend in-person or remotely by calling (571) 317-3122, access code 504-959-429. Public comments may be submitted via email to PublicComment@beloitwi.gov by noon on Monday, March 22.