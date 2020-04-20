JANESVILLE - A Janesville police officer involved in the shooting of a man wielding a knife acted lawfully, according to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
Christian A. Cargill was shot and wounded by a Janesville police officer on March 26 following a traffic accident near the intersection of Interstate 39/90 and U.S. Highway 14.
Janesville police, Rock County Sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck towing a camper had left the roadway. Cargill reportedly was armed with a hunting knife with a 6-inch blade and he was holding it to his own throat. Cargill made his way to an embankment while law enforcement officers tried to stop him from making it to the interstate where he may have caused and accident and stop him from making contact with any civilians.
Cargill ignored officers’ commands to drop the knife and to stop moving. Less lethal options were used including multiple electronic control devices (ECD) and several .40 MM foam rounds, but these attempts were unsuccessful.
At one point Cargill moved toward the officers while still holding the knife. Cargill was subsequently shot two times by Janesville Officer Lyle Hollingshead. Cargill fell to the ground, but continued to struggle with officers while still holding the knife. While on the ground, Cargill began to cut his own throat with the knife. One officer deployed OC spray to Cargill’s face in a further attempt to get Cargill to drop the knife but he rolled onto his stomach while continuing to hold the knife under his body. It took approximately eight officers to subdue Cargill, including additional ECD deployments to remove the knife from Cargill’s hand.
DCI investigators responded to the hospital where they met with medical staff. While at the hospital, medical staff from the hospital provided DCI investigators with a solid metal, silver-colored bolt with threading on one end and a small eyelet on the other. The medical staff member said that this item had been removed from Cargill’s stomach. Cargill later told investigators that he swallowed the bolt when he was confronted by the police in an attempt to commit suicide.
Cargill sustained a bullet wound to his left upper leg and one to his right shoulder. Cargill survived his injuries, received medical treatment and was eventually released from the hospital.
DCI interviewed Cargill who stated he knew he was being confronted by police officers but believed they were corrupt and working with the mafia. Cargill also stated that he held the knife to his throat because he did not want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood.
Cargill stated he left the State of Oklahoma approximately two weeks ago so he would not continue to smoke methamphetamine which he was smoking daily at the time. He advised that he purchased meth from the Aryan Brotherhood but could not explain why they or the mafia would be out to get him.
The Rock County District Attorney's Office will be reviewing with Janesville police what, if any, criminal charges should be filed against Cargill as a result of DCI’s investigation.
