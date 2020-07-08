Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.