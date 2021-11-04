Rock County domestic violence service providers, law enforcement and other key stakeholders are calling on organizations in the area to take steps to improve coordination and communication between agencies in supporting domestic violence survivors.
The effort comes as the Rock County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council requested a review of the domestic violence homicide of Janesville resident Kally Elliott by Jeremy L. Mondy on Feb. 14 at a Wisconsin Dells hotel. The case was brought to law enforcement on Feb. 3 following a report of domestic violence committed against Elliot, with Mondy the subject of a no-contact order during the pretrial phase of the case.
The report takes a step-by-step review of how the case was handled by Rock County law enforcement and domestic violence service providers with an aim to find ways to improve service to vulnerable members of the community.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever really walked through the experience of a survivor and what it’s like to be interacting with the systems before this,” said Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood-Christenson.
Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and YWCA of Rock County worked with Rock County data analyst Hendra Schiffman and Edgerton Police Department Chief Robert Kowalski to compile data regarding how domestic violence cases are handled locally, while also highlighting how the criminal justice system and network of service providers serve vulnerable people in Rock County.
Hood-Christenson and Schiffman stressed the importance of early childhood education on healthy interpersonal relationship skills as key ways to prevent domestic violence from occurring later in life.
Officials also said the report was an important starting point to show the need for increased collaboration between service providers, law enforcement and criminal justice officials.
“It’s important to pay attention to the fact that there’s a higher rate of domestic violence in Rock County compared to the rest of the state and the country,” Schiffman said. “We need to look at that and find ways to reduce domestic violence and to think about prevention and early intervention. That’s where our advocates in the justice system and service providers come in.”
From a law enforcement perspective, Kowalski said it was vital that police departments in Rock County were beginning to incorporate the lethality assessment program into training for officers. The program is currently used by multiple departments, including Beloit and Janesville to identify people who are most at risk for severe violence following a report of domestic violence.
In the report, data shows Rock County’s rate of domestic violence cases per 1,000 residents is higher than the national and state average, but domestic violence homicides are far lower than national and state figures as 12 domestic violence homicides have been reported between 2010 and 2020.
Recommendations made in the report:
- Formalizing a domestic violence review team with stakeholders to evaluate domestic violence responses
- Increasing countywide coordination and accessibility to domestic violence prevention services to ensure victims are informed of all resources available to them at point of contact
- Implementing a lethality assessment program across Rock County
- Increase court communication and community education in navigating the court system and helping victims understand the court process
- Develop domestic violence pretrial risk assessment tools
- Evaluate, strengthen and expand domestic violence intervention programming
- Provide better assessment and response to domestic violence in child custody and placement
Key statistics:
- Support to those impacted by domestic violence in Rock County increased by 1,120 people served in 2018 compared to 483 served in 2017. In 2019, 1,129 individuals impacted by domestic violence were served and in 2020, 1,037 people were assisted by Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and the YWCA of Rock County
- State data shows 55% of domestic abuse homicide victims were female and 34% male while in Rock County the ratio was 68.4% female and 26.3% male.
- Between 2013 and 2018, 6,061 domestic violence incidents resulted in arrest while a total of 17,238 domestic violence incidents were reported to law enforcement.
- There have also been between 313 to 500 children involved in domestic violence cases annually in Rock County