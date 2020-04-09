MADISON- State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and legislative Democrats have introduced a proposal to move Wisconsin elections in 2020 to a vote-by-mail system.
Under the vote-by-mail proposal, registered voters will be sent a ballot by their clerk. All ballots must be postmarked by the day of the election, and have one week after the election to be received by local clerks. Because ballots are automatically mailed to registered voters, the photo ID requirements for balloting are removed, as there is no opportunity for them to be implemented under this system. Witness signatures would not be required in 2020 elections.
