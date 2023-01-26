BELOIT - A rental assistance program that has helped 38,862 households in Wisconsin and 2,095 households in Beloit will close on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program was funded by the Federal Emergency Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury. The program was designed to help lower income households in paying rent through the pandemic.
“Grants and programs like this are not supported to go on continuously and once the money runs out we can no longer offer it,” said Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action of Rock and Walworth County. “In both Walworth and Rock counties we helped over 4,000 unique households and in Beloit alone we helped 2,095 households.”
The program started to be offered by Community Action of Walworth and Rock County in March of 2021, Perry said. Applicants could at maximum receive assistance for 18 months, but had to reapply every three months. If a person does qualify after being reviewed by Community Action, a check will be issued to the landlord for the three months worth of rent for that household.
“At Community Action we make sure we collect all the paperwork, that it is filled out correctly and verify that they qualify for WERA,” Perry explained. “The check is then cut in Madison and sent directly to the landlord.”
Qualifying candidates will either have a household income at or below 80% of their county’s median income, demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability. They will also be accepted if they already qualify for unemployment, have experienced a significant reduction in income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship during the period of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The household and the landlord will both have to fill out an application by providing signatures, unit information, the total cost of rent and proof of income.
Residents in Rock and Walworth County were able to apply for this program through Community Action’s office at 20 Eclipse Center in Beloit. For people who qualify Community Action will be accepting applications until Jan. 31.
Applications can be picked up in person at Community Action in Beloit or on their website. Community Action is open Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. - noon.
“It is not guaranteed that everyone who turns in an application and qualifies will receive assistance due to the dwindling funds,” Perry said. “We will still continue to offer all of our services, besides WERA, after Tuesday.”
Community Action in Beloit offers job search programs, rapid rehousing programs and homeowners assistance.
“For people who used this program and still need assistance, I would recommend that they seek resources like Community Action to get the tools they need to get back into the workforce, find a higher paying job and obtain housing stability,” Perry said. “To make it clear none of our other programs offer financial assistance, but can help people get the tools they need to succeed.”