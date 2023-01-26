01STOCK_COMMUNITY_ACTION
mperry

BELOIT - A rental assistance program that has helped 38,862 households in Wisconsin and 2,095 households in Beloit will close on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program was funded by the Federal Emergency Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury. The program was designed to help lower income households in paying rent through the pandemic.

