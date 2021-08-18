BELOIT—ALDI will hold a grand opening today (Thursday) for its renovated stor at 2780 Milwaukee Road, Beloit.
The Beloit store is open daily from 9 a.m.—8 p.m. and the renovation project is part of an effort to remodel ALDI stores across the nation.
The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials.
Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Beloit location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.
ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
