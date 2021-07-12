The grief process looks different for everyone. The steps we take to grapple with loss when someone we love dies are always done in the hopes that we can continue to keep that person’s spirit alive. After my grandmother passed away in 2008, just talking about her was difficult. My grief was very raw and at the surface any time her name was mentioned. A few months after her passing, I had her signature tattooed on the top of my foot.
Since then, I have probably been asked “Who’s Betty?” dozens of times.
Each time someone asks, I’m able to tell the story of the tattoo and the story of my grandmother along with it. People asking about the tattoo makes talking about her easier than addressing my sadness over her being gone directly.
The mementos we keep, or the memorials we have inscribed on our skin, allow us to share who our loved one was, remember what we adored about them, and work our way through the grief process.
A new photography project through the Beloit Regional Hospice hopes to shine light on these items and tattoos, showcasing a new way of memorializing someone who has passed away. The project is the brainchild of Marketing Coordinator Britney McKay.
“Our hope is to share that grief is a really normal part of life. It is difficult and personal,” said McKay.
The project kicked off with portraits of hospice employees with their mementos and tattoos.
“We take staff bereavement very seriously, so it was a cathartic exercise on our part. We enjoyed learning more about each other, as a team, and that can be very healing. Discussing our own grief is important and this was a new way for us to do that,” McKay shared.
It’s a hope to eventually expand the photography offering to hospice volunteers and others who would like their items or skin art documented.
Beloit Regional Hospice Director Deidre Bennett happily participated, offering up her ladybug foot tattoo to be photographed, done in memory of her grandmother.
“This project is a work from the heart. We are dealing with families who want to have memorials. We are showing a way to memorialize their loved ones,” Bennett said.
In the past, Beloit Regional Hospice has created a yearly memorial quilt, each square representing a patient they had lost that year. Pre-COVID, they also offered Candlelight Memorials and in-person Grief Support meetings, which will be returning as of June 30.
McKay hopes that capturing memorial tattoos and mementos will allow people to express their grief in new ways. If you’re not handy with a sewing machine, for example, you can still tell the story of your loved one in another way. McKay’s expectation is that something captured will resonate with someone going through a difficult time.
During an afternoon of photographs, several memorial tattoos and special items were captured.
Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Zosia Lounsbury bared her shoulder to show a small remembrance tattoo with the name Trinity, a child she lost. The tattoo is made extra special by the fact that her father was the artist. Other employees brought in items such as necklaces from their grandmothers or a handkerchief from a patient they were particularly close to. I even had my own “Betty” tattoo photographed.
Each photograph further tells the story of the person lost.
Beloit Regional Hospice is hopeful that with COVID restrictions easing, they will be able to bring back memorialization events and projects like this one full-force.
Beloit Regional Hospice has a fundraiser in the works for this Sept. 26. It will be hosting a fire truck pull called Pulling for Hospice. There will also be food, music, and other fun events to benefit the hospice mission.
With everything we have experienced, collectively, in the last year and a half, Beloit Regional Hospice wants people to feel free to express grief in a safe space. Britney McKay is excited and hopeful that with new ideas to reach people where they are in their grief journey, Beloit Regional Hospice can position itself as that safe space for people in the Stateline area.