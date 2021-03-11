The celebration of women in history began decades ago as a day in March and then grew to a week. By 1995, it had become a month due to women’s groups pressing the issue forward which led to legislation and a presidential proclamation each year.
In an effort to learn what women in the community have to say about the importance of the month, the Daily News contacted the women below.
Here’s what they had to say:
Lori Curtis Luther
Curtis Luther is the City Manager for the City of Beloit.
“I think for me, International Women’s History Month is really significant. It gives us a chance to reflect on women who came before us for us and others.”
Luther has the top job in Beloit government and also has been employed in government jobs for the past 25 years, she said.
But women in government jobs are still much in the minority, even though that is slowly changing, she said.
In 1981, women made up about 13% of high ranking government positions. In 2013, it was still 13%.
“Now it’s closer to 20%, but more than half of those earning degrees in the field are women so there’s still the disparity, although it is hopeful,” she said.
Luther said her parents raised me to believe she could do anything she put her mind to.
She also is married and has four children. So there is the responsibility at work and at home.
“I have a very supportive spouse who is a teacher. His schedule is usually more accommodating than mine,” she said.
When asked about women having it all in regard to a job and a home life, Luther said there are myths associated with that.
“Earlier in my career I thought the challenge was to find balance. But balance is a myth. It is more like a teeter/totter.”
There are times such as when the city budget is underway or the recent responses needed in regard to the pandemic that her job comes first, she said.
However, “If one of my children is sick, they are the focus.”
Overall, Curtis Luther said she would like to give a shout out to the women who came before her.
“I am so grateful for those who made it possible for me to do the work I’m doing.”
Regina Dunkin
Dunkin is the Community Relations Coordinator for Beloit Health System and she serves as Beloit City Council President.
“Women’s History Month is a special time to recognize and celebrate the power and successes of women. There have been so many strong women who have paved the way for all of us to be where we are today,” she said.
“Women have had a place when it comes to humanity and now we have a place at so many tables. Our voices are being heard and more importantly, listened to. If women are given the opportunity, we have shown that nothing is impossible and that we can do whatever we put our mind to,” Dunkin said.
In her personal successes, Dunkin also gives credit to other women who have helped her along the way.
“I attribute my accomplishments to my mother and other amazing women who I have worked with who inspired me to be even better,” she said. “I encourage others to spread this message to girls so that they are empowered to lead and if they are the first, they can be the first of many.”
Of her job and her civic duties she said: “It is humbling to be the first Black female President of the Beloit City Council and first female and first Black to chair the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board.”
Dunkin also served on the Beloit Board of Education.
“It is an honor to make history, but I try to always set a positive example for our entire community by making a difference, showing to our youth, especially girls, that their possibilities are endless,” she said.
Jamie Linder
Linder is a City of Beloit Police Patrol Sergeant.
She worked out on patrol from 2010 to 2015, then worked for two years as the police liaison officer at Beloit Memorial High School.
“I really enjoyed the interaction with the youth at the high school. Kids still come up and talk to me in a store,” she said.
In 2018, she was promoted to patrol sergeant.
She applied to the Beloit Police Department because she said it is an inclusive community and she wanted to be a part of it.
Linder said about 10% of the police force is female.
“We are a smaller group, but Beloit did have female officers before it was common,” she said.
Linder prefers to be recognized for her work, not her gender, however.
“I want to be a really good police officer; I don’t want them to say you are good for a girl,” she said.
She said the best way to get that recognition is to keep your nose to the grindstone and do your best.
Linder also said she appreciates being able to be a role model for other young women.
“I know there are young girls out there and they can see me, a woman doing a job successfully,” she said.
As for celebrating International Women’s History Month, she said: “I think we should always celebrate what makes women unique and the accomplishments of others. I am blessed, I didn’t have to do anything from scratch.”
Ana Jimenez
Jimenez is the Editor of the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Beloit and also a party planner.
“Being a woman is a constant daily challenge,” she said.
“I am a migrant woman from Mexico who has faced great trials in a sexist society. Arriving in this country was a radical change in my life, since I entered a cultural and social environment very different from the one in which I was raised. Although in this country women have more rights than they do in Mexico, I still found inequality and lack of knowledge of the laws that give individuals equal rights,” Jimenez said.
“It is necessary to remember that women deserve access to the same opportunities that men have. This is not a war between the genders, rather a struggle to raise awareness and to break down stereotypes.
“I know that every woman, regardless of culture or origin, is still affected by inequality and that she may not be aware of the reason why it is so hard to achieve her goals. For example, a woman earns 81 cents per dollar earned by a man. The difference for a Hispanic woman is even wider, since we earn 63 cents for every dollar made by a man. Having a lower income than men puts us at a great social disadvantage. It limits our options to be able to afford a college education and it takes longer for us to be able to purchase our own home or car,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez points out that women in Mexico did not get the right to vote until 1953 and it was not until then they were considered citizens.
“Prior to that, they did not have basic rights, such as owning property. Women went from being dependent upon their parents to being dependent upon their husbands.
“This is why celebrating International Women’s Day is so important in order to educate society and to understand the roots of inequality.
“My grandmother grew up without rights; my mother was raised in a sexist environment; I have begun change by educating my daughter and women around me and also through my work as editor of the Spanish-language newspaper La Voz de Beloit, by publishing information that promotes equality. I am hopeful that my granddaughter will live in a better world, where equality will be the norm.
“So, if you wish to celebrate women on their day, do not give them flowers or cards. Give them the opportunity to have better jobs, give them equal salaries, treat them with respect 365 days a year, support your daughters so that they may study; believe in them,” she said. “And educate yourself and those around you so that we may achieve a better world of equality between men and women, where regardless of your gender, the color of your skin, or any other difference, all are treated as equals and with respect.”