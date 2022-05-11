SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl will preside over his last city council meeting on Monday as he retires a full year before his final term in office expires.
“I’ve kind of run out of steam,” Rehl told the Beloit Daily News. “I want to spend more time with my family.”
Rehl first was elected mayor of South Beloit in 2015 and he is a year away from finishing his second four-year term in office. In February, he announced he would not run for a third term as mayor. At that time, he said he and his wife, Annie, had sold their condominium in South Beloit. Rehl had rented an apartment in South Beloit while his wife moved to a house in the Milwaukee area that the couple had purchased a few years ago. He would stay in the apartment a few nights a week and go to be with his wife a few nights a week. Rehl, who just turned 74, said the continual back-and-forth became tiring.
He also said he has planned some trips that are coming up and he wants to visit his grandchildren, who live in Wisconsin and Arizona.
He said he is proud of what he and the council members and city staff have accomplished in the past seven years. During that time the city established its first tax increment finance (TIF) district, created a strategic plan for the city, hired a city administrator and completed the new wastewater treatment plant.
“There’s only one reason the city is where it is right now. There was a resolute attitude of every council member I’ve worked with to have their point of view heard and they worked to make the city better,” Rehl said. “The most I did was make sure everyone had their eye on what was best for the city.”
According to city ordinance, the commissioner of accounts and finance on the city council will become mayor pro tem if the mayor steps down or is otherwise unable to serve. Tom Fitzgerald is the accounts and finance commissioner on the South Beloit City Council.
Fitzgerald will be sworn in as the mayor at the June 6 meeting of the city council, according to South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes. She added the council has set an ambitious goal of appointing a new council member so there will be a full council of four commissioners and a mayor by the June 6 meeting.
Hoppes said Fitzgerald will meet with people interested in serving on the city council from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. this Saturday at City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. He will allow 30-minute time slots to meet with interested candidates.