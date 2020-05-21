JANESVILLE—The Rock County Register of Deeds office at the Rock County Courthouse will be opening with some limits on Tuesday.
The office will be open from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to safely order records by mail or online due to limited space in the office. The counter area for vital records and real estate copies is limited to two customers at a time. This may result in excessive wait times. Due to space limitations, searching for real estate documents or genealogy will be by appointment only and masks will be required.
