ROCKTON — From supporting first responders and other authorities, to sheltering those who evacuated and providing emotional support, many volunteers stepped up to help following the Chemtool fire.
“We have very dedicated and amazing volunteers. It’s just moving to see what those people do to help their community,” said American Red Cross of Illinois Regional Development Communications Manager Isis Chaverri.
The American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois Chapter, composed of a 90% volunteer workforce, was first contacted by authorities to provide food and water to the 200 first responders battling the fire.
The chapter helped people shelter and seek other services from June 14 through June 18. When it became evident there would be people who couldn’t go home that same day people were directed to a shelter at Roscoe Middle School. Up to 14 evacuated resident stayed at the Red Cross shelter overnight.
“It was providing them a place to stay, making sure they had information about what was happening and making them feel comfortable as much as we could,” Chaverri said.
The school had wifi for internet access, was temperature controlled, provided TVs for news footage, gave the latest updates on the disaster and assisted with boarding cats and dogs. Partners were on standby to help take more pets if necessary.
The Red Cross provided food and water and assisted clients in getting their medications with coordination with healthcare providers as they were unable to obtain them from their homes after being evacuated. Clients who had home health aides were able to meet with their aids at the shelter. The Red Cross also had staff on hand to help people with disabilities or who needed interpreters.
The Red Cross also provided mental health and disaster spiritual care. Activities such as games and cards were available. The school had cots set up and was able hold up to 125 people.
“More than 20 Red Cross volunteers answered the call to provide comfort and care to those impacted, including meals, snacks, water and disaster support services, including mental health,” Chaverri said.
In addition to the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois Chapter, more than 20 unpaid volunteers with the non-profit organization Team Rubicon assisted.
The team assisted with data collection, collecting damage assessments from residents in the one-mile radius to provide to Winnebago County and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Some of the Team Rubicon volunteers were retired while others used their vacation time to assist in the local effort.
The team was led by Team Rubicon volunteer and Beloit Health System EMS Coordinator and Emergency Management Coordinator Jodi Moyer of Roscoe, who was joined with locals as well as those from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois. The volunteers left their homes and took up residence at NorthPointe Health and Wellness in Roscoe and used the Rockton Fire Department as a base of operations during their deployment.
Not only did volunteers collect data, but many lent a listening ear to residents.