MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful has opened a second location at 8409 N. Second St., Machesney Park.
The former Behr Iron and Metal facility has been converted to a recycle center. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will accept electronics, cardboard and appliances at the facility. The Machesney Park hours are Wednesdays, from 2 – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is a non-profit recycle center and environmental resource.
