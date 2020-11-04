Record voter turnout in Rock County was reported in Tuesday’s election as voters woke up Wednesday to continued uncertainty about who will be president.
In Beloit, 14,687 ballots were counted on Tuesday, up over 1,100 ballots more than November of 2016 when 13,526 ballots were cast (50.12% turnout), according to Wisconsin Elections Commission data. The high turnout for Beloit still falls short of the city’s record of 15,391 votes (57.1% turnout) in November of 2012, WEC data shows.
Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler could not be reached for comment regarding further City of Beloit election data as of press time Wednesday.
Unofficial election results show that 85,617 ballots were cast in Rock County, representing a voter turnout of 88.89% of the county’s 96,319 registered voters. Tuesday’s figure beats out the county’s previous record turnout set in November of 2012 when 81,509 voters were counted, or 87.36% of the 93,303 registered voters, according to Rock County election data.
“It’s simply incredible,” Tollefson said. “It’s amazing to see so many people vote and have their voices heard.”
The record voter turnout was in-part caused by a record number of absentee ballots cast in the county. In Beloit, just under 8,000 absentee ballots were counted along with over 22,000 in Janesville.
“There were so many factors that made this election unlike any other,” Tollefson said. “We have COVID-19 to deal with. We had a very high interest presidential campaign. All of those factors led this to be a record-setting election for Rock County.”
Tollefson said getting unofficial results published around midnight on Tuesday would not have been possible without the continued cooperation by municipalities across the county.
“This really was a team effort,” Tollefson said. “Without the teamwork, I don’t think we would be where we are right now.”
In terms of rejected ballots, Tollefson said the figure was “very low” and would be available in the coming days. In Beloit, Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said that less than five ballots were rejected.
“We knew going in we were going to have a high number of absentee voters,” Tollefson said. “The clerks met every couple of weeks and we used ideas from around the county to make things work smoothly. One of the things we put together was a sheet on how to fill out an absentee ballot and I think that really helped keep that number low.”
Throughout Tuesday night there were no issues with the county’s website. In November of 2018 there were problems when the unofficial results page crashed, leaving some uncertainty as to where end-of-night vote totals stood across the county.
The Rock County Board of Canvassers will meet to certify the results starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.